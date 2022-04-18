Hyderabad VC fund invests in HR Tech platform

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:46 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based early stage venture capital fund Endiya Partners along with Chiratae Ventures has invested $1.2 million in HR Tech SaaS platform Expertia AI. The seed funding round also saw participation from Entrepreneur First and angel investor Archana Priyadarshini.

The funds will be used for assembling a team of AI Researchers and Software Engineers and creating brand, product awareness in the Indian market, Expertia AI said in a release. The company offers a one click hiring solution to SMEs helping them automatically source and identify Top 10 candidates from a pool of applicants invited from 25 plus job boards. It was founded in 2021 by Akshay Gugnani, Research Scholar from IBM and MIT and serial entrepreneur Kanishk Shukla, who successfully exited Koovs.com post its listing on AIM/ LSE.

Expertia AI has over 500 companies, 1,000 recruiters and over 100,000 professionals actively using the platform to automate sourcing of qualified candidates and relevant jobs.

Sateesh Andra of Endiya Partners said, “There is an urgent need for companies to hire better candidates sooner. Expertia AI-enabled ATS platform helps attract quality employees in less time.”