Hyderabad being developed on par with global cities: LB Nagar MLA

D Sudheer Reddy also took part in a huge rally in Gaddi Annaram where he said that development works were carried out in a planned and comprehensive manner

By | Published: 5:42 pm

Hyderabad: Given the development that was ushered in during the last six years by the TRS government, voters in LB Nagar division have made up their mind to vote for TRS and ensure a thumping victory for party candidate, said LB Nagar MLA and Chairman of Musi Riverfront Development Corporation, D Sudheer Reddy.

Reddy, who participated in a series of campaign meetings in LB Nagar, said there was a positive response from the voters to the development plan of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and they would support the party.

On Sunday, the last day of campaign for the GHMC polls on December 1, he took part in campaign in various divisions of the constituency and said after various initiatives of the TRS government for different sections of the society, the onus now lies on the voters to ensure a resounding victory and take development forward.

Reddy also took part in a huge rally in Gaddi Annaram where he said that development works were carried out in a planned and comprehensive manner.

“After TRS came to power, Hyderabad became peaceful and being developed with global standards,” he said. “If we want the same development and progress to continue, then we have to cast our votes for TRS and hoist pink flag in Greater Hyderabad,” he added.

Gaddiannaram candidate, Bhavani Praveen Kumar said the division has been developed on all fronts and added, “I request the electorate to give me another chance to sustain the progress of the division.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .