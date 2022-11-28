Hyderabad best supply chain for building rockets, says Skyroot Co-Founder

Hyderabad: Most of the recently launched India’s first private rocket, Vikram-S, was entirely built in Hyderabad. Hyderabad is the best city in India for the supply chain for building rockets, said Pawan Kumar Chandana, Co-founder, Skyroot Aerospace.

Talking at an event organised by the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), he said only a few countries in the world have the capabilities of building satellites on their own and India is ahead in the space technology. The company would like to focus on building smaller satellites of less than 500 kg, he said.

The Vikrant-I launch planned next year will be bigger and put satellites into orbit, he said, adding the Telugu States have contributed immensely to space technology. Internet through satellite will become a common feature in five years, he added.

Pavan Guntupalli, Co-founder of bike taxi app Rapido, said many were skeptical about women using Rapido but now about 40% of its users were women. Alok Bansal, Co-founder and Executive Vice Chairman, Policy Bazaar, said its initial journey was tough but grew since 2014. FLO Chairperson Shubhraa Maheshwari spoke. About 150 FLO members attended the session, a release said.