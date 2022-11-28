KTR showcases opportunities in aerospace and defence in Telangana

KT Rama Rao urged defence companies to consider Telangana for their investments as the State has a thriving defence ecosystem

Updated On - 10:13 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday made a strong pitch for investments in the aerospace and defence sector in Telangana, assuring all support and assistance from the State government to investors.

Pointing out that a robust aerospace and defence ecosystem in Telangana along with abundant resources were available to do business from here to industry leaders while interacting virtually in a session organised by the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in New Delhi on Monday, the Minister explained about the thriving defence sector in Hyderabad, which has earned the tag of being the missile hub of India. The city has also been a leading manufacturing and research hub for the defence industry, he said.

The city is home to public sector organisations like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Ordnance Factory, Bharat Dynamics Limited, Electronics Corporation of India Limited, BEL, HAL and others. The ecosystem is complemented by over 1,000 MSMEs that are engaged in precision engineering industry catering to the aerospace and defence sector. Hyderabad was ranked number one globally in cost effectiveness by Financial Time’s FDI Future Aerospace Cities Rankings 2020-21. The State also won the Best State Awards from the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2022, 2020 and 2018 for its progressive outlook towards the aerospace sector.

He showcased the investment opportunities in the sector including aero structures, aero engines, space sector, drones and unmanned aerial vehicles and materials. He assured support to those planning to establish manufacturing, engineering, testing and technology hubs in Hyderabad. The State identified aerospace and defence as a thrust area.

Hyderabad has also emerged as the preferred manufacturing destination for global aerospace and defence original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), he said, pointing out that there probably was no other ecosystem like Hyderabad where major OEMs from US, UK, France, Israel and other nations had established their respective production and export facilities. Lockheed Martin, Boeing and GE had established multiple production lines jointly with TATA in Hyderabad. French Aerospace major SAFRAN had four projects in Hyderabad including their largest engine MRO being built in Hyderabad, he said.

Dedicated aerospace and defence parks near the international airport, uninterrupted power and water supply, and availability of other resources needed for the sector too were available in the State, he added.

Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Officer on Special Duty Sanjay Jaju, Investment Promotion and External Engagement Special Secretary Dr E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, Aerospace and Defence Director Praveen PA, SIDM Founder Member Satish K Kaura and Director General Sunil Mishra were present, according to a press release.