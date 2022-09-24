Hyderabad: Bhavan’s Vivekananda College celebrates Freshers’ Day

Hyderabad: Bhavan’s Vivekananda College, Sainikpuri, celebrated Freshers’ Day 2022-’23 on Saturday, September 24. Themed ‘The Euphoria Dia’, the event was organised by the Xpressionz Club of the college and hosted by the senior students for the UG I year batch.

The creative introduction, talent, and question-answer rounds of the Most Promising Fresher contest left the audience captivated. Khushi Saxena, BCom. (Hons.) was declared the winner. The enthralling cultural programme was a feast to the eyes. The coordinator, Xpressionz Club, B Divya Rekha expressed hope that the efforts of the student members of Xpressionz club in hosting the event would be well received by the freshers.

Badges were presented to the student heads and coordinators of Xpressionz Club. The programme ended with a vote of thanks proposed by Dr Jyothi Nayar, Head, Department of Genetics & Biotechnology.