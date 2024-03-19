Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu fame Ashwini Sree inaugurates D sons patola art exhibition

Actress Ashwini Sree Inaugurates D sons patola art Exhibition at Banjara Hills.

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu7 fame and actor Ashwini Sree inaugurated D Sons Patola art exhibition at Labels Pop -up space in Banjara Hills here on Tuesday. The nine-day expo is offering a range of varieties including Patola, Bandhani, Paithani, Zari Kota, Kashmiri, Kanjivaram, Chanderi, Banarasi and Emmadi silver jewellery.

The social objective of the Patola art exhibition is to promote weavers and encourage and provide a market to the handloom industry. “Through these exhibitions, we have been able to create a good market for the weavers,” said D Sons Patola art expo organizer, Bhavin Makwana.

The collection comprises Rajkota sarees, Patola dupatta, Patola shawls, single Patan sarees, single patola dupatta, patan patola sarees and dupatta, silk tissue patola are other highlights. Silk saree weavers and Silk Co-Operative Societies from different states are showcasing their products.

The exhibition will be on till March 27.