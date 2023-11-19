Hyderabad: BITS Pilani hosts convocation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:19 PM, Sun - 19 November 23

Hyderabad: The Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS) Pilani hosted a convocation, in which 7514 working professionals were awarded their respective degrees in 26 different degree programmes. These include 5183 M.Tech., 1641 MBA, 620 B. Tech., and 70 M.Sc. degrees.

This was arguably the first convocation in India that was organised for working professionals at such a large scale, especially by a leading higher education institute in science, engineering, and management domains, a press release said.

While about 900 working professionals participated in the Convocation organized at the Hyderabad campus and received their degrees in person, several thousands others received theirs virtually through the Metaverse technology in a near-realistic and immersive environment.

Chief guest, Dr. BVR Mohan Reddy, Founder Chairman & Board Member, Cyient, emphasized the importance of lifelong learning and urged the graduates to be bold in their ambitions, not settle for mediocrity, and constantly aim for excellence.

Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao, Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani, Prof. G. Sundar, Director, Off-Campus Programmes & Industry Engagement, BITS Pilani, and others participated.