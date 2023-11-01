| Indian Racing League Venue Shifted From Hyderabad To Chennai Here Is Why

Indian Racing League venue shifted from Hyderabad to Chennai, here’s why

The decision of shifting the venue is due to code of conduct that been prescribed for elections in Telangana, IRL said in a press release.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:24 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: The venue for the proposed Indian Racing League (IRL) to be held Hyderabad has been shifted to Chennai due to model code of conduct for the ensuing Assembly elections in the state on November 30.

The event will take place on November 4 and 5 at Madras International Circuit(MIC) in Chennai.

The decision of shifting the venue is due to code of conduct that been prescribed for elections in Telangana, IRL said in a press release.

It also mentioned that full refunds will be issued to ticket holders. Details pertaining to refunds will be sent to the registered mails by Paytm insider, it added.