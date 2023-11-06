Hyderabad: Broadridge collaborates with ISB DLabs

The global accelerator program aims to support and nurture innovations in AI, Blockchain, and DeFi space by offering comprehensive support, including mentorship, capacity building, and networking opportunities.

Hyderabad: Broadridge India inked an MoU with DLabs Incubator Association (DLabs) at the Indian School of Business (ISB) to launch a global accelerator program for start-ups working in the AI, Blockchain and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space on Monday.

“By leveraging the program’s exceptional advisors and mentors, we aim to collaboratively develop products that will fuel path-breaking digital transformation within the fintech industry. The collaboration enables us to propel our growth and innovation further, creating future-focused products to benefit our customers and financial services sector,” Sheenam Ohrie, MD, Broadridge India, said.

The nine-week-long program will provide a range of networking opportunities along with fundraising support to the shortlisted start-ups. Broadridge and DLabs are currently inviting start-ups to register for the accelerator program.

Interested startups are encouraged to fill in their details on https://iventureisb.accubate.app/ext/form/1262/1/apply, before November 30.