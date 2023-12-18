Raghuram Rajan discusses his new book at ISB

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:33 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: Raghuram Rajan, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor, spoke on some key strategies that can spur India’s growth in the coming decades, as he discussed his latest book, ‘Breaking the Mould: Reimagining India’s Economic Future’, at the Hyderabad campus of Indian School of Business (ISB) recently.

The book, which he has co-authored with economist Rohit Lamba, provides a reality check on the processes and approaches adopted in India and comes up with practical and realistic paradigms that can fast-track India’s growth story and foster innovations and out-of-the-box growth models, a press release said.

“We have to focus on India’s most important asset, which is its human capital. We have 1.4 billion people, more than any other country in the world. If we can train a large number of these people well, then we have access to so much in terms of value creation. I would say, let’s start with that. Figure out what’s going wrong there and fix it,” he said.

He also spoke about the need to address problems such as malnutrition to ensure growth in the medium term, before making bigger plans and also urged governments to work on the lack of healthcare and educational facilities, before setting targets to become developed economies.