Gopalakrishnan to be bestowed with ‘ISB Research Catalyst Award’

The award is being presented at the 'ISB Insights Forum' at the Mohali campus, on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:25 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Hyderabad: Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures, is set to receive the ‘ISB Research Catalyst Award’ from the Indian School of Business (ISB) in recognition of his pivotal role in the growth of India’s research ecosystem. The award is being presented at the ‘ISB Insights Forum’ at the Mohali campus, on Friday.

The felicitation program will be followed by a fireside chat featuring Gopalakrishnan, Rakesh Bharti Mittal, Vice-Chairman of Bharti Enterprises and Member, ISB Executive Board, and others.

Gopalakrishnan, through his multi-pronged approach, is walking the talk and is at the forefront of nurturing promising startups to scale new heights. The setting up of the Centre for Brain Research speaks volumes about his commitment to fostering high-end research.

At the ISB Insights Forum, he will bring to the fore his on-ground expertise and share thoughts on how India can make rapid strides in the areas of research and development.

In addition to serving as a flagship annual research showcase, the ISB Insights Forum also seeks to recognise philanthropic and academic support from individuals towards the advancement of research initiatives in the country.