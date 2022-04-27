Hyderabad: Brothel house raided in Amberpet, 3 arrested

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Three persons, including two customers, were arrested after a raid on a brothel operated from a house at Amberpet on Tuesday.

Police said the organiser, Rajani Subbalakshimi, 45, was bringing women who were in distress to the city on the pretext of arranging jobs, and forcing them into prostitution.

Two customers, M Jangaiah and Sheelam Suresh, who were found in the house during the raid were arrested along with the organiser.

