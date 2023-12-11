Hyderabad: Businessman dies in road accident at Ibrahimpatnam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:47 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: A businessman was killed while three other members of his family sustained serious injuries in a road accident at Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district on Monday.

The victim Krishna Reddy (47) was returning in a car along with his wife Krishnaveni, son Bhargav Reddy and daughter Indu from Uppal to their native place Madgul when a lorry hit the car at a high speed.

“Krishna Reddy sustained series injuries and died on the spot while the remaining three family members received injuries. The driver of the lorry was driving rashly leading to the incident,” said Ibrahimpatnam sub inspector, Mybelly.

A case is registered against the driver of the lorry. He was arrested and the vehicle seized.