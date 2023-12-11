Hyderabad: Fire engulfs plastic recycling unit, no injuries reported

Fire officials suspect the fire might have broke out due a short circuit. However the exact reason of fire is being investigated.
Hyderabad: Property worth a few lakh rupees was gutted down when fire broke out at a plastic segregation and recycling unit at Mailardevpally on Monday early hours. No casualties were reported.
According to the officials, the fire broke out at the unit located at Tata Nagar in Mailardevpally around 5 am.
On information fire tenders from nearby fire stations rushed to the spot and doused the fire.
Fire officials suspect the fire might have broke out due a short circuit. However the exact reason of fire is being investigated.