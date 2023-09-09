Hyderabad: Businessman murdered at Jawaharnagar

Victim Venu, was going on a motorcycle when some unknown persons stopped him near Chinna Cheruvu and stabbed him leading to his death

Hyderabad: A businessman was murdered by some persons at Jawaharnagar on Saturday evening.

The victim Venu (41), was going on a motorcycle when some unknown persons stopped him near Chinna Cheruvu and stabbed him leading to his death.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Gandhi mortuary for postmortem. A case is registered and teams formed to nab the assailants.

