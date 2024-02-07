SBI Hyderbad Circle progress to semifinals of All India Inter-Circle Football Tournament

SBI Hyderabad Circle drew 1-1 with SBI Kolkata Circle that helped them book a spot in the semifinals of the All India Inter-Circle Football Tournament in New Delhi on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 February 2024, 07:14 PM

SBI Hyderabad Circle drew 1-1 with SBI Kolkata Circle to enter semifinals of the All India Inter-Circle Football Tournament.

Hyderabad: SBI Hyderabad Circle drew 1-1 with SBI Kolkata Circle that helped them book a spot in the semifinals of the All India Inter-Circle Football Tournament in New Delhi on Wednesday.

In the final league match, SBI Hyderabad Circle’s Prakash opened the scoring in the 24th minute and Kolkata levelled the score in the 57th minute through Ritesh Prodhan. No more goals were scored thereafter as the tie ended 1-1. Hyderabad will face Kerala Circle in their semifinal clash.

Results: SBI Hyderabad Circle 1 (Prakash 1) drew with SBI Kolkata Circle 1 (Ritesh Prodhan).