Hyderabad: Car crashes median on PVNR Expressway, two injured

Two persons were injured after the car in which they were traveling went out of control and crashed into the median

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons were injured after the car in which they were traveling went out of control and crashed into the median on the busy PVNR Expressway at Rajendranagar on Friday night. Rash and negligent driving on the part of the car driver is suspected to have led to the mishap, police officials said.

The incident occurred when the car was proceeding from Mehdipatnam towards Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad on PVNR Expressway.

According to the police, when they reached Pillar No.153 on the expressway, the driver is suspected to have lost control and hit the road median, resulting in injuries to them. Soon after the incident, they were shifted to a local hospital.

On receiving a call from another motorist, the Rajendranagar police team reached the spot and towed the vehicle away to the police station.

The incident led to traffic congestion on the expressway which is usually busy with vehicles going towards the airport. The authorities, however, managed to clear the traffic within an hour.

A case has been booked and police are in the process of establishing the identifications of the individuals who were injured while travelling in the car at the time of mishap.