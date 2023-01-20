| Hyderabad Car Gutted In Fire In Begumpet No Casualties Reported

Hyderabad: A parked car caught fire at a residential area in Begumpet on Friday evening. No casualties were reported.

Police sources said the fire erupted from the car which was parked in front of the house. The residents who noticed fire and smoke from the vehicle rushed and doused the flames. The vehicle was heavily damaged in the incident.

The Begumpet police are investigating if it was an accident or work of miscreants.