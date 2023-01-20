Hyderabad: Man gets lifer for killing son

A local court in Nampally sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his two-year-old son by slitting his throat at Langar Houz in 2021.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court in Nampally sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his two-year-old son by slitting his throat at Langar Houz in 2021. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.100, in default to undergo simple imprisonment for one month.

In September, 2021, the convict Qazi Mohd.Haseeb, picked up a fight with his wife suspecting her fidelity. During the argument, he took their son Qazi Mohd.Ismail to the terrace and slit his throat with a knife. The child was immediately taken to the hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

Also Read Hyderabad: Constable dies after falling in bathroom of his house at KPHB

The Langar Houz police booked a murder case and arrested Haseeb.

West Zone DCP D.Joel Davis appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team in securing conviction in the case.