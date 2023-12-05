Hyderabad: Case against AIMIM MLA-elect for violating orders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Tue - 5 December 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The Bhavani Nagar police have booked a case against AIMIM MLA-elect Jaffar Hussain Meraj and others for allegedly violating prohibitory orders following his victory in the Yakutpura assembly elections on Sunday night.

The police team, engaged in night patrolling, observed a gathering near Salam Chowk, which was allegedly organised by Jaffar Hussain Meraj, Yaser Arafat, and other AIMIM members.

The crowd started off as a rally first and later burst fire crackers without permission violating police orders and caused disturbance.

Based on a complaint from A Sudhakar, a constable, case was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and City Police Act and being investigated.