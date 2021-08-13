Hyderabad: Case against school staff for beating up children

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The Balapur police booked a case against two employees of a religious school in New Baba Nagar for allegedly beating and injuring two students. Police said the siblings aged 6 and 8 years from Chandrayangutta were beaten up by Abdul Raheem and Aqeel Khan on Thursday. The children informed their father who came to see them on Wednesday.

Following a complaint, the Balapur police booked a case and took up investigation. Officials said based on further evidence, necessary action will be taken.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .