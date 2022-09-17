Hyderabad: Case booked against Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police, following directions from a local court, have booked a case against Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir, Mohammed Mohsin, son of retired IPS officer AK Khan and against Khan as well on charges of cheating a businessman.

In his complaint, Mohd Abdul Wahab, a businessman from Tolichowki, said he had invested around Rs. 90 lakh in a business after being assured of huge profits by Mohsin. However, even after five years, despite assurances from Khan and Shabbir, he was not paid any profits, he alleged.

The police invoked Sections 465, 420, 406 of IPC read with 156 (3) of CrPC while booking the case and are investigating.