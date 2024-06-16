Two drug-peddling gangs busted in Hyderabad, 164 kg of ganja seized

Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force arrests three interstate drug peddlers from Tolichowki, nabs three others for transporting contraband through RTC buses

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 June 2024, 02:09 PM

Representational photo

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force caught two gangs for their allegedly involvement in drug peddling and seized 164 kg of ganja, cars, mobile phones and other items from them.

In the first case, the police caught three interstate drug peddlers at Paramount Colony in Tolichowki, Hyderabad.

The arrested persons have been identified as Dharavath Ravi (40), a resident of Kamareddy; and Syed Bahadur (28) and Ananda Ramji Kadam (35), both from Nanded.

DCP Task Force Rashmi Perumal said, Ravi travelled to Odhisa where he bought 32 packets of ganja weighing around 100 kg from one Govind. “Ravi, Bahadur and Ananda loaded the consignment in a Hyundai Accent car and came to Hyderabad. Police caught them at Paramount Colony,” Perumal said.

A case has been registered against the three at the Humayunnagar police station. The trio were previously arrested in similar cases in Telangana and other States.

In the second case, the Task Force caught Shaik Parwez (42), a resident of Natarajnagar; Abdul Rawoof alias Rauf (30), a resident of Farooqnagar Falaknuma; and Mohammed Anwar (33), a resident of Kishanbagh.

The police seized 64 kg of ganja, two cars, a motorcycle and three mobile phones from them.

According to the police, Parwez was caught by the Andhra Pradesh police in connection with a ganja case and sent to the Rajahmundry jail where he met a drug peddler, Deepak, who belongs to Odhisa.

“After being released from jail, Parwez contacted Deepak and the latter, through his associates, was supplying ganja to Hyderabad through RTC buses. Parwez collected the ganja consignment and was taking it to a hideout when the police caught him,” the DCP Task Force said.

The police caught Parwez’s two other associates too. They were all previously arrested in similar cases.