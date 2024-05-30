Hyderabad: Drunk man made Praja Bhavan hoax bomb call after wife ignored his calls

The Punjagutta police arrested the man who made a phone call to police control about a bomb being planted in Praja Bhavan.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 May 2024, 01:06 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: It was an alcoholic, who angered at his wife not taking his phone calls, made the Praja Bhavan hoax bomb call..

The man Shiva Kumar, a resident of Malkajgiri, on Tuesday called up the police control room and warned about a bomb placed at Praja Bhavan.

On receiving, the call the police conducted a thorough check and later declared the information false.

The police said Shiva Kumar, is an alcohol addict and frequently quarrels with his wife. On Tuesday he called up his wife who didn’t answer the phone calls and in a fit of rage he called up the police control room and told bombs are planted at different places in the city.