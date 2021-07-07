Hyderabad: Case booked against former Mayor Majid Hussain

According to the police, the former Mayor, who is now a corporator from the GHMC’s Mehdipatnam division, along with a few others had obstructed policemen from performing their duties on Tuesday.

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police have on Wednesday booked cases against former Mayor Majid Hussain on charges of obstructing police officials from doing their duty and also based on a complaint that he had threatened a person.

According to the police, the former Mayor, who is now a corporator from the GHMC’s Mehdipatnam division, along with a few others had obstructed policemen from performing their duties on Tuesday. The police had gone to a plot at Hakeempet following a complaint that some persons had tied cattle there. Hussain spoke in a threatening voice to the policemen, following which a Sub-inspector lodged a complaint and the police booked a case under Section 353 and 506 of IPC. A video of Hussain speaking in a threatening voice to the policemen was widely shared on social media.

The second case was registered basing on a complaint made by one Nikhil Reddy who alleged that Hussain and others threatened him and trespassed into his land. The police invoked Sections 447, 504 and 506 of IPC and booked a case.