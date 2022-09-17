Traffic snarls keep Hyderabad on toes on Saturday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:32 PM, Sat - 17 September 22

Hyderabad: Longwinding traffic snarls were reported from parts of the city on Saturday, with some in the Secunderabad side forcing commuters to move at a snail’s pace for most part of the day.

There were various traffic diversions and restrictions imposed around Parade Grounds, NTR Stadium and its surroundings on view of the BJP’s Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations and the Telangana Jateeya Samaikyata Vajrotsavalu, with the police from the Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Traffic wings asking people to take alternate routes.

However, though people were asked to avoid junctions and roads within a 3 km radius of the NTR Stadium and Parade Grounds from 12 noon to 7 pm, many ignored the traffic advisories, resulting in traffic congestion since 11am from various parts in the city like Secunderabad, Paradise junction, Begumpet towards Banjara Hills and Madhapur area as well.

The snarls continued well past noon as well, with several heavy vehicles, RTC buses, private vehicles and two-wheelers also reaching the city with people to attend both the public meetings, throwing the weekend road traffic off track.

The Traffic Police personnel were on the job from morning, trying to clear the traffic congestion, with the situation improving towards the evening hours.