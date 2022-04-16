Hyderabad: Chain snatcher arrested from Gujarat

Hyderabad: Umesh Karthik, who was allegedly involved in five chain snatching cases in Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad in January, was arrested and brought on transit remand from Gujarat.

The Gujarat police had arrested him in connection with cases booked against him there after being alerted by the Hyderabad police about his presence there. The Telangana police had formed special teams to nab Karthik, after he allegedly committed chain snatching cases in the three commissionerates on a single day before escaping.

The Petbasheerabad police arrested and brought him on a transit remand from Gujarat, after which he was produced before court and remanded here.

