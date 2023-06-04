Hyderabad: Child dies, two injured in wall collapse at Kukatpally

Three year old boy died and two other children sustained injuries when a balcony wall collapsed on them

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Sun - 4 June 23

Hyderabad: A three year old boy died and two other children sustained injuries when a balcony wall collapsed on them on Sunday at Kukatpally.

According to the police, the child Gautam, a resident of Pragathinagar Kukatpally was playing near his house along with his friends when the balcony wall of the first floor of a house collapsed.

Gautam came under the debris and sustained serious injuries and died. Two other children were rushed to hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for post-mortem examination. A case is registered.