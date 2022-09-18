Hyderabad: Complex congenital open-heart surgery performed on 48-day-old infant

Published Date - 08:36 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Hyderabad: Specialists at Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (AIMSR), Hyderabad, led by Dr Sunil Swain, chief paediatric cardio vascular thoracic surgeon, performed a complex paediatric heart surgery on a 48-day-old male child, diagnosed with complex and multiple congenital heart defects, at a third of the cost incurred for this complex surgery.

The baby had numerous congenital heart anomalies including d-TGA, VSD, ASD, PDA, single coronary artery, in which the two great arteries of heart arising from opposite sides. It is a rare subset of heart defects, present in one in 3500 live births, if treated early these babies lead a normal life.

A congenital open-heart surgery of this complexity was being performed for the first time by a medical college in the two Telugu states, a press release said. Dr Sunil Swain was supported by Dr Meena, chief critical care specialist, Dr Amol, chief paediatric cardiologist and nursing staff, in the surgery.

The newly established Pediatric Cardiac and Cardiothoracic surgery department at AIMSR is treating highly critical pediatric heart ailments with outcomes on par with the best hospitals in the country and at highly subsidised cost.