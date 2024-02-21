Hyderabad conference highlights advancements in shoulder replacement surgery

The one-day conference featured talks by top orthopedics including Dr A V Gurava Reddy and renowned shoulder surgeon from France, Dr Jean Grimberg.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 February 2024, 05:35 PM

Hyderabad: Despite limited public awareness, shoulder replacement surgery has made significant strides in the last few years and the results of such surgeries are now comparable with those of the knee replacement surgeries, experts in a one-day conference on latest advancements in shoulder joint replacement held in Hyderabad on Wednesday said.

Organised by the Department of Shoulder Surgery, Sunshine Bone and Joint Institute, KIMS Sunshine Hospital, Begumpet, the one-day conference featured talks by top orthopedics including Dr A V Gurava Reddy and renowned shoulder surgeon from France, Dr Jean Grimberg. Approximately 100 orthopedic surgeons were trained in techniques during the program.

Drs. B. Chandra Sekhar and S. Anoop Reddy from The department Shoulder Surgery, KIMS Sunshine Hospital shared insights into their successful 15-year track in performing shoulder joint replacements.

Experts also discussed the integration of 3-D printing technology and the ‘Blue Print’ surgery planning software, enabling precise determination of the new joint’s size and position pre-surgery.

These technological advancements enhance surgical precision, ultimately delivering improved outcomes for patients, the press release said.