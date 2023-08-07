Hyderabad: Conference on gynecological cancers

The Fehmicon conference was inaugurated by Honorable Counsel of Kazakhstan, Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan in the presence of senior gynecology faculty and doctors from Hyderabad and other parts of the country.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:58 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

The Fehmicon conference was inaugurated by Honorable Counsel of Kazakhstan, Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan in the presence of senior gynecology faculty and doctors from Hyderabad and other parts of the country.

Hyderabad: The 13th edition of Fehmicon conference, featuring nearly 350 health care professionals from Hyderabad and other parts of India, aimed at addressing the increasing challenge of gynecological cancers, was inaugurated on Monday.

Being organised by Fehmicare Hospital, the two-day conference will cover all major aspects related to gynecological cancers, including complicated aspects of managing uterine and ovarian malignancies, in addition to having workshops, expert lectures and panel discussions for young gynecology medical students, a press release said.

Director, FehmiCare Hospital and senior gynecologist, Dr L Fahmida Banu said “We are conducting these thematic conferences to sensitize the current issues. This year it is focused on Gynaecological Oncology. The reason is preventive measures and diagnostic modalities that should be taught to the health care providers who in turn will deliver this message to the women and their families.

The Fehmicon conference was inaugurated by Honorable Counsel of Kazakhstan, Dr. Nawab Mir Nasir Ali Khan in the presence of senior gynecology faculty and doctors from Hyderabad and other parts of the country.