Hyderabad: Constable dies after gun misfires at Mint Compound

The constable, identified as Ramaiah who was posted as a security guard at the government printing press in the mint compound was cleaning the service rifle when the mishap occurred.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:55 AM, Thu - 29 June 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A police constable died allegedly after his gun misfired at Mint Compound on Thursday morning.

He suffered grievous injuries after the bullet pierced into his body and died on the spot.

The police reached the spot and are investigating.