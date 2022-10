Hyderabad: Constable placed under suspension for forgery

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:19 PM, Wed - 12 October 22

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, on Wednesday placed under suspension V Prabhakar, constable of Motakondur police station for allegedly forging the signature of a medical officer.

“The constable was absent from duty and he forged the signature of the medical officer to cover his absence period as leave. He was also collecting huge amount of money from people on pretext of providing them government jobs and cheating,” said a press release.