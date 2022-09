Hyderabad: Police constable suspended on charges of abuse of authority

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:33 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hyderabad: A police constable of Mahankali police station has been placed under suspension on charges of abuse of authority.

City Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Friday placed the constable M. Venkateswarlu , under suspension for abuse of authority. After enquiry, severe disciplinary action will also be initiated against him.