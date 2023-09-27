Hyderabad contributes 15% to India’s green office stock, CBRE report shows

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:12 PM, Wed - 27 September 23

Hyderabad: The green compliant office stock in Hyderabad has almost doubled in the last four years.

According to the ‘Indian Real Estate: Taking Giant Strides – 2023 Mid-Year Outlook,’ presented by the CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd. at the CII Realty 2023 conference, the green compliant office stock which was 25.9 million sft in the year 2019 rose to 51.9 million sft by June 2023.

Overall, across the country, the green compliant office stock too has registered a growth. Pointing out at the green-compliant office buildings boom in India, the CBRE-CII Report said the stock increased by over 36 per cent since 2019 to 342 million sft. Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, and Mumbai were among top three cities accounting for 68 per cent of green office stock as of June 2023.

One of the key highlights of the report is the increasing emphasis on sustainability within the Indian real estate landscape. As of June 2023, the total green-certified office space in India stands at approximately 342 million square feet, with Hyderabad contributing to 15 per cent of the pan-India stock.

The report also noted that the leasing activity across real estate assets held steady in the first half of 2023 and is expected to grow in the latter half. Additionally, the industrial and logistics sector experienced substantial growth, with retail leasing on the rise. Residential sales exceeded expectations, and investment activity is anticipated to pick up in the coming months.