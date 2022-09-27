| Hyderabad Cops Caught Two Women Who Desecrated Idols At Place Of Worship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:17 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Hyderabad: Two women, who allegedly desecrated idols at a place of worship, were caught by the Saifabad police here on Tuesday.

The suspects, who are in their early twenties, were identified by the police with the help of the footage from the surveillance cameras collected from various locations.

Police sources said the two did recee of secluded roads and streets and identified places of worship and damaged the idols of the deities.

Senior officials are expected to announce arrests later this evening.