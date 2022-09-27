Rains likely to continue in Hyderabad; orange alert issued

Published Date - 02:33 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Hyderabad: The intense spell of rain that lashed Hyderabad on Monday is likely to continue for three more days under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over Westcentral Bay of Bengal and the neighbourhood.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for the State capital on Tuesday warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

“Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Telangana during September 27 to 30,” says the MeT department.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred in many places. Asifnagar recorded the highest rainfall of 112.5 mm on Monday followed by Nampally (103.3 mm), Khairatabad (102.3 mm), Rajendranagar (87.0 mm), and Saroornagar (79.3 mm).

According to IMD, the potential impact expected due to the rainfall includes water pooling on roads and low-lying areas, traffic congestion at most locations, wet and slippery roads, tree and electric poles falling, electricity, water, and other social disturbances for a few hours, and drainage clogging.