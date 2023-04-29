Hyderabad: Cops nab five persons, seize 2.5 litres of hashish oil

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:06 PM, Sat - 29 April 23

Hyderabad: The sleuths of the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) on Saturday caught five persons who were involved in the supply and sale of hashish oil. The police seized 2.5 litre of hashish oil, five mobile phones and a car from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Gemmeli Bandu and Kapu Chander Rao, natives of Andhra Pradesh and suppliers of the contraband, E Santosh Reddy of Karmanghat, N Sai Bharath of Amberpet and V Hariteja of Saroornagar, all local peddlers.

According to DCP (H NEW), Gummi Chakravarthy, the suspects Bandu and Chander Rao, who are residents of Madugula mandal in Visakha Agency of Andhra Pradesh came to the city on Friday and were selling 2.5 litres of hashish oil to Santosh, Bharath and Hariteja when they were nabbed.

“The duo from AP was selling the hashish oil for Rs. 80,000 a litre to the local peddlers who in turn were filling it in small bottles of 5 ml and reselling it to local consumers. We identified a few consumers who were from various backgrounds like medical and IT, students and a few unemployed persons. Action will be initiated against them,” he said.

All the suspects are produced before the court and remanded.