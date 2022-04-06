| Hyderabad Cops Receive No Complaint From Family Of Man Who Went Missing In Goa

Hyderabad: Cops receive no complaint from family of man who went missing in Goa

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:33 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police on Wednesday said that no complaint was received so far from the family of Srinivas, who went missing in Goa mysteriously and returned to the city with suspicious sutures on his body earlier this month.

The man had a deep cut and sutures on his body, triggering doubts that he could have become a victim of organ theft. However, with no complaint lodged at the local police station or the family following up the case with the Anjuna Police in Goa, the mystery continues over the disappearance of Srinivas for around 10 days.

