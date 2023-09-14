Hyderabad weekend guide: Don’t miss out on this cultural extravaganza

Hyderabad is set to sizzle this weekend with an eclectic lineup of events. Brace yourself to immerse into the cultural extravaganza at this curated list of events

Hyderabad: From creative workshops to soul-stirring Qawwali, and vibrant carnivals, Hyderabad is set to sizzle this weekend with an eclectic lineup of events. Brace yourself to immerse into the cultural extravaganza at this curated list of events.

Make it! Utsav:

Dive into the festive spirit as T-Works is hosting a workshop, where you can let your creativity flow as you make your very own Ganesh idol, paint beautiful creations, craft decorative items using 3D printing, bamboo, and much more

When: September 15, 11 am – 2 pm

Where: T-Works, Raidurg

Registrations: https://tworks.telangana.gov.in/

Movie Night:

Escape into the world of storytelling as you indulge in a carefully curated collection of captivating short films. Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, and English films will screened at the event.

When: September 16, 5 pm onwards

Where: Aaromalé, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Sagar Waali Qawwali:

Gear up for a divine musical journey as the acclaimed Qawwali performer Sagar Bhatia is all set to deliver the grandest Qawwali Night that Hyderabad has ever experienced.

When: September 16, 6 pm onwards

Where: Odeum By Prism, Financial District

Registrations: Available at Book My Show

A Cup of Carnival:

The flea market is all set to celebrate music, art, fashion and a wide range of exquisite cuisines. On top of it, the event is also pet-friendly!

When: September 17, 10 am to 10 pm

Where: HITEX Exhibition Centre, Kothaguda

Registrations: Available at Paytm Insider

Poetry House Party:

Immerse yourself in a world of music, jam sessions, and poetry, at this chilled house party where you get to meet new people, share your views, and listen to beautiful artists.

When: September 17, 6.30 pm onwards

Where: Banjara Hills

Registrations: https://www.poetryhouseparty.com/hyderabad

Open Mic:

A platform to perform your poetry, stories or music where the most talented artists from the city gather under one roof to perform, jam and network.

When: September 17, 5 pm onwards

Where: Alignjoy by Padmaja Penmetsa, Film Nagar

Registrations: Available at Book My Show