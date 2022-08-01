Hyderabad: Couple arrested for murder committed four years ago at Chandrayangutta

Published Date - 09:35 PM, Mon - 1 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A domestic quarrel between a husband and wife lead to the unraveling of the mystery behind the murder of a man at Chandrayangutta four years ago.

The police arrested Mohd Taqi Shah Quadri (29) and his wife Ayesha (24), both residents of Jalpally in connection with the murder. According to the police, in 2018, Quadri met Ayesha, who was living with her three-year-old daughter after her husband passed away. They began living together in a rented house in Alinagar in Bandlaguda.

Mohammed Hasan, a resident of Chandrayangutta, also started staying with them saying he had a quarrel with his mother who was not allowing him into their home.

“In October 2018, Hassan and Quadri committed theft at a house and were arrested. Differences arose between them and Quadri asked Hassan not to stay at his house,” Falaknuma ACP Shaik Jahangir said, adding that Hassan kept visiting Quadri’s house, which annoyed him.

“Quadri killed Hassan at his house and later cut the body in two and dumped it at different places in Pahadishareef. He then cleaned the house with Ayesha’s help. They later shifted from the house to another one,” the ACP said, pointing out that when Hassan was not seen, his mother approached the Chandrayangutta police in 2018 and a man missing case was registered.

Recently, Quadri and Ayesha had arguments and Ayesha reportedly told her friend that he was harassing her, and also revealed about the murder. The Chandrayangutta police came to know of this and on interrogation, they admitted to the crime after which they were arrested,” Jahangir said.