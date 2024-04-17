Hyderabad court sentences man to six-day jail for stalking, harassing woman

The court after the trial convicted and sentenced the man to a six-day jail term. It also imposed a fine of Rs. 200 on him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 04:42 PM

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a man to a six-day jail term for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 200 on him. The victim befriended the man after meeting at some place and later came to know that he is already married and having two children. When the woman started avoiding him, the man started harassing and blackmailing the victim.

On a complaint, the She teams facilitated registration of a case. The court after the trial convicted and sentenced the man to a six-day jail term. It also imposed a fine of Rs. 200 on him.

In another case, a local court sentenced a man to a two-day jail term. The man was caught for misbehaving with a girl at Charminar a few days ago. The court also imposed a fine of Rs. 200 on him.

Both the men were shifted to Central Prison Chanchalguda.