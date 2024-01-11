Hyderabad: CP Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy unveils police stalls at Numaish

In addition to gaining knowledge about cutting-edge technology, visitors to these stalls can also get an insider's view of the various services offered by the city police.

By Telangana Today

Hyderabad: CP Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy inaugurated police stalls at the ongoing Numaish event in the city on Thursday.

Following the inauguration, he appealed to the public to explore these stalls, providing insights into the latest technology employed by the city police for traffic management.

The establishment of these stalls aims to raise awareness among the public regarding road safety, women’s safety, and the adverse effects of drug abuse.

The Numaish was started on January 1 and will continue til February 15.