Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy takes charge as Hyderabad police commissioner

Sandeep Shandilya, the outgoing Commissioner of Police handed over the charge to the new Hyderabad CP the charge at ICCC building on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:01 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: Senior IPS officer, Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy on Wednesday assumed charge as the Commissioner of Hyderabad Police.

