Sattvic Aahar Shaala at Hyderabad’s Numaish

From comforting khichdi to buttermilk, and from boiled groundnuts to refreshing lime water, the stall features a menu that excludes calories typically considered unhealthy

By Sowmya Sangam Published Date - 12 February 2024, 11:43 PM

The Natural & Satvik Food Canteen is a major attraction at Numaish for those who prefer healthy food. —Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Every year at Numaish, a crowd gathers in the evenings at a food stall where the food on their plates resembles home-cooked meals. Unlike dishes served at a fast-food centre or chaat bhandar, Sattvic Aahar Shaala, or Sattvic Prakruthi Aahar is a food stall that has been promoting healthy eating at Numaish for nearly four decades. And, this doesn’t burn a hole in your pocket because the items here range between Rs 10 and Rs 30.

At Numaish, this eatery stands out amidst the food courts filled with a variety of culinary delights. From comforting khichdi to buttermilk, and from boiled groundnuts to refreshing lime water, the stall features a menu that excludes calories typically considered unhealthy.

Dr. Busani Babu Rao Varma, a former member, National Commission for Backward Classes, founded the canteen to promote healthy eating habits. “Scores of people visit this food stall every day during the 45-day Numaish exhibition. Most of them are youngsters and kids accompanied by their parents. The prices and taste have remained unchanged for decades,” an employee at the shop noted.

Enthusiastic customers pointed out that the food-stall has become their go-to spot at Numaish every year. “The affordable prices and the healthy options provide a refreshing break,” they point out.