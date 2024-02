Hyderabad Numaish Exhibition: Interactive Pottery Stall At Rs 100 Only | Hyderabad News Today

Supported by Khadi and Village Industries Commission, 500 electric pottery wheels were distributed and a skill development program was implemented

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 05:42 PM

Hyderabad’s Numaish hosts an interactive pottery-making stall, promoting financial independence and awareness among artisans. Supported by Khadi and Village Industries Commission, 500 electric pottery wheels were distributed and a skill development program was implemented.

Watch: