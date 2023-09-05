Hyderabad CP reviews security arrangements ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, Milad un Nabi

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand reviewed functioning of the various wings, including the City Security Wing (CSW), Home Guards, Mounted Police Units and Dog Squads etc

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:08 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: In view of the forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi and Milad un Nabi festivals, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand on Tuesday visited the City Security Wing and City Armed Reserve units at the Goshamahal and reviewed the security aspects and deployment readiness of the police personnel.

He reviewed functioning of the various wings, including the City Security Wing (CSW), Home Guards, Mounted Police Units and Dog Squads etc.

At a meeting with the personnel of the CSW, which deploys guards for VIPs’ protection, he emphasized the critical importance of remaining alert. He encouraged them to maintain the highest standards of health and discipline in their roles and assured that efforts would be made to improve the working conditions.

Anand visited the Mounted Police unit and Canine unit, where he enquired about the health and well-being of the 46 horses and 26 dogs. He instructed the handlers and unit staff officers, veterinary doctor to ensure that the horses and canines are in healthy condition and well taken care. Later, he visited the Home Guards Commandant’s office and reviewed the records.

Anand inaugurated a new unit canteen within the premises of the City Security Wing. This new facility would provide a convenient and comfortable dining option for CSW personnel who work 24/7.

