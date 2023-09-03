Hyderabad CP meets Central Peace Committee members ahead of Ganesh Festival, Milad un Nabi

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:39 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Photo; X (Twitter)

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner, C V Anand held a meeting with the members of the Central Peace Committee in view of forthcoming Ganesh festival and Milad un Nabi.

During the meeting Anand, urged the peace committee members to engage in a constructive dialogue with local people, identify issues pertaining to disputed sites, hatred and report to police.

He urged them to counter the efforts to spread of misinformation on social media by forming IT wings in the peace committee.

He also recalled his longstanding association with the peace committee members and sought their cooperation in spreading awareness on drug abuse, women safety, traffic and cybercrime.

Anand urged for continued cooperation and said that a small fraction of the people only attempt to disrupt the peace and the combined efforts of the majority could effectively counter any such nuisances. He urged the peace committee members to continue their tireless work in preserving the reputation of the city as a harmonious and safe place for all.