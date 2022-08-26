Hyderabad CP thanks public for helping in maintaining peace in city

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:34 PM, Fri - 26 August 22

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Friday assured the people of initiating stringent action against anyone breaking the law and trying to disturb peace.

“You have all seen how the police have acted in the recent case. Have faith in us, we assure you that strict action will be initiated against anyone who will hurt religious sentiments of others,” he said while interacting with the media at Charminar.

The Commissioner thanked the community for reposing faith in the City Police and helping in restoring peace in the old city. Anand, along with other senior officials, was at Charminar to monitor the developments after the Friday prayers in the old city.

To a question, he said the City Police would shortly take a decision on relaxing the timing for closing of shops. After an unofficial request, shops and commercial establishments were shutting down at 8 pm in the older parts of the city for the last two days.