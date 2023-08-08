Hyderabad CP transfers seven inspectors

Tuesday, Aug 8, 2023
City Police Commissioner transferred and issued postings to seven inspectors with an immediate effect

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 07:49 PM, Tue - 8 August 23
Hyderabad: The City Police Commissioner here on Tuesday transferred and issued postings to seven inspectors with an immediate effect.

As per an order, Station House Officer (SHO) Jubilee Hills Police Station, K Venkateshwar Reddy has been posted to Command Control Centre (CCC) and SHO Traffic Police Station Malakpet P Ravindra Prasad is posted to SHO Jubilee Hills Police Station.

Similarly, B Laxminarayana Reddy, Nagam Chandra Shekhar, S Surender, R Ravinder and Yalgonda Krishna who have been waiting for posting are posted to SHO Bowenpally Police Station, SHO Traffic Police Station Malakpet, CCS DD, CCC and H-New respectively.

The unit officers concerned have been asked to relieve the said inspectors with instructions to report at their new place of posting immediately and report compliance.

